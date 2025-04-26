400 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,795,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Markel Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,743,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Markel Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 281,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,804.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,826.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,758.78. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,433.06 and a one year high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,702.20.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total transaction of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,446,902.40. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

