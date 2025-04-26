ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 201.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of AGQ stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

