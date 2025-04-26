Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $562,000 in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AMLP stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.99. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

