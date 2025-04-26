Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,229 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $323,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,074.12. This trade represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $402,304.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,424.80. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

