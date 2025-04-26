Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $551,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 304,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 188,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 102,585 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.97.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

