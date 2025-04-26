Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $78.55

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $663,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,450.86. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,414.24. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,853 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,062. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

