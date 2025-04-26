Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Up 18.5% – What’s Next?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 17,958,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 61,560,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Down 10.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £605,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

