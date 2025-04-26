Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 252,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 152,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$45.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

