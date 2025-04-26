Versarien (LON:VRS) Trading Up 18.5% – Time to Buy?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 16,395,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 61,541,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Stock Down 10.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £605,800.00, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%. Research analysts expect that Versarien plc will post -332.0000161 EPS for the current year.

About Versarien

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

