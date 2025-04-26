NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.81.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading reduced their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,749,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 6,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $516,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,541,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $57.66 on Friday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

