Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 671.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,693 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,200,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,179,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $219.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.78 and its 200-day moving average is $224.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.72 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

