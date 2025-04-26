ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,160 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14,279.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,544,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,038,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $86.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.69%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

