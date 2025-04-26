Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 98,311 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 174,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,311 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of MetLife by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 68,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MetLife by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,826,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,748 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 776,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MetLife from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $75.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.89.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

