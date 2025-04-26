Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 19,629 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Shares of GS opened at $544.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.64 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

