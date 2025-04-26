Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,111 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 132,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,141,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,064,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 435 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 39,724 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $126.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $131.30. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

