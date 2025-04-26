Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 91,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.22%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

