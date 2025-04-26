Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Holdings Increased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564,322 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $67,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 878.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 110,206 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,418,590.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,141,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,582,722.74. This represents a 1.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $107,188.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,768.85. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $348,203. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 3.27.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. Research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

