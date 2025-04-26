Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.13% of AutoZone worth $70,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3,044.00 to $3,811.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,724.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,606.04 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,591.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3,359.12. The company has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $42,177,331. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

