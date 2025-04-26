Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,085 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.69 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.