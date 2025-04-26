Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Position Reduced by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,438 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

