Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 16,487 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 820,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $70,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 971.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. The trade was a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,048. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.99%.

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.28.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

