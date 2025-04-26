165,730 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,706,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares in the company, valued at $42,459,423.38. This trade represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,197,236. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD opened at $424.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 833.11, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $429.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.76.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

