Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 10,330 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.00% of Portland General Electric worth $45,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 11,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on POR shares. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $79,371.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,795 shares of company stock worth $159,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.02 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.