SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,767 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $21,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Swmg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

