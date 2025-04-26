Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Position Lowered by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,980 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Hamilton Lane worth $42,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,533,000 after purchasing an additional 70,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,321,000 after buying an additional 900,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $148.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.45. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $110.90 and a 1 year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.