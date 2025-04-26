Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 981,199 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,368,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,199 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $41,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1,532.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 520,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 488,790 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,132 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,155,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 325.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 307,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 235,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Mirion Technologies

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Stories

