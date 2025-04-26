Topsail Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNOV. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $308.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.40.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

