The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,602 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,032,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,546,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 21,394.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $793,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 559.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,032,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $387,706,000 after buying an additional 875,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $357.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

