Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Shares Up 45.5% – Should You Buy?

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.08. 961,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 936% from the average session volume of 92,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Sonoro Energy Company Profile

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

