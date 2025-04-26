Steven D. Metzger Sells 3,508 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) President Steven D. Metzger sold 3,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $140,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,885.01. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $620.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. FMR LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 46.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,246.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSV

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.