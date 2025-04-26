TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on TFI International from $176.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $79.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TFI International has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $158.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in TFI International by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in TFI International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.