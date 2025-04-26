Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Still a Buy?

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 60,522,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 30,892,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Corcel Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2,283.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.17.

Corcel (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

