The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 972.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,946,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,934 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,204,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,169,000 after buying an additional 622,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,241,000 after buying an additional 59,956 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

