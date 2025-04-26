Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHQ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $36.07.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

