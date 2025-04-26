A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.03% of A10 Networks worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 919,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 76,412 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 816,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 685,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 533,482 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 683,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 536,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

ATEN stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.31. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

