GeoWealth Management LLC Buys 785 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 129.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 32,079 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,170,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 38.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $341,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.53 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

