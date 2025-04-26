GeoWealth Management LLC Purchases 322 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 20.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 331,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,626 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Masco by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,016,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.98%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. This represents a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

