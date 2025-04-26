GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,397,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,410,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 387,085 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,028,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 841,863 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aegon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 912,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 47,962 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $3,394,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Aegon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AEG opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1992 dividend. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Aegon Profile

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

