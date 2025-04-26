First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $29,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,111,000 after buying an additional 181,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after purchasing an additional 427,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,144,000 after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,229,000 after purchasing an additional 294,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $134,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $339.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Baird R W cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

MOH opened at $314.69 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.32 and a 52 week high of $365.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.22. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

