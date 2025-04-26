GeoWealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 236.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. Wedbush downgraded United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

