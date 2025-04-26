Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SXI. Roth Capital raised Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $137.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.91. Standex International has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $212.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 965.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Standex International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Standex International by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

