Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 411 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $244.77 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $188.46 and a 1-year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.63 and a 200 day moving average of $243.39. The company has a market capitalization of $681.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

