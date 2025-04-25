Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 606,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,565,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

