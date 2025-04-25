Three Seasons Wealth LLC Invests $731,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $418.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.05 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $488.00 to $401.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.