Three Seasons Wealth LLC Invests $731,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gartner Price Performance
IT stock opened at $418.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.05 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $488.00 to $401.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.63.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In related news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Gartner Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
