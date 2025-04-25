Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 675,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,928,000. Tesla comprises 0.9% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $24,566,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,996,871,000 after purchasing an additional 780,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $259.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $834.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $158.36 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cfra Research cut Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

