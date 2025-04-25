Promising Telecom Stocks To Follow Now – April 22nd

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Arista Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares in companies that provide communication services such as phone, internet, and data transmission. Investors consider these stocks based on factors like regulatory changes, technological shifts, and market demand within the competitive telecommunications sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.88. 8,593,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,218,816. The company has a market cap of $789.36 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $120.05 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.17.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $6.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $762.53. 878,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,665. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $157.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $848.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $969.57.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,201,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,094,485. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

