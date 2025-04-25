Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Lowered to $573.00 at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $603.00 to $573.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock opened at $426.57 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $409.85 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

