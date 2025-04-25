UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,013.45. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,275,553 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Melius Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.29 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.14). Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.62%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

