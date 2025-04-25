UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,039,933,000 after acquiring an additional 180,479 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 635 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $424.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.14. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $417.12 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $388.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.05.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

