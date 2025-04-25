UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $121.99 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. RTX’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

